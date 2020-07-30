Rainy day for central Indiana; cooler temperatures on the way

Rain is pushing into central Indiana this Thursday morning. A couple of sprinkles have made it into Indianapolis, but the heaviest rain has been isolated and near Milroy and Columbus. We could hear a few more rumbles of thunder early on but mainly expecting just showers for the morning rush.

Heavier rain is in the forecast around lunchtime. Thunder and lightning with downpours are expected. Scattered showers will continue through the evening rush hour and not taper off until well after sunset.

Additional isolated storms are possible on Friday but much more dry time is expected. Highs will stay below average–so much more comfortable as we wrap up the week.

Highs will stay below average through the next week. 70s will dominate the forecast so a lot of us looking forward to that! Can’t rule out a storm over the next couple of days but nothing substantial until Monday.