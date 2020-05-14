Rainy but warmer

Rainy start to the morning for many. Heavy rain has already fallen in Terre Haute and Bloomington. A few of those in our southern counties heard thunder early this morning. We will have scattered storms throughout the morning but most of the afternoon should be dry. More active rain will continue through the next few days which will include the weekend.

The rain does have an upside: it brings warmer air! We’ll see nearly a 20 degree improvement in our highs today. We could briefly hit 80 today with most of the afternoon spent in the warm 70s. We will get quite windy this afternoon with lots of wind over the next few days.

Strong to severe storms are possible overnight into early Friday. Friday overall looks stormy and gloomy with highs back to normal in the mid to low 70s.

More rain is expected Saturday afternoon and on and off all day Sunday. All of the rain should add up to a solid inch areawide with higher totals locally.

At this point Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday look excellent. We can’t rule out some rain but at this point that chance is limited. Temperatures will be comfortable with no exceptionally cold nights or hot afternoons. Plenty of time in the 60s is so great for being active outdoors. Enjoy!