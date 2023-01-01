INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms are on the way to start the week.

Monday at a glance

Starting 2023 in a drought

With rain late in the month, we close out the month of December just over a quarter of an inch in a rainfall deficit for the month. That rain helped to be sure. However, we enter 2023 in a moderate drought across much of the state. A small portion of east-central Indiana remains in a severe drought. Rainfall at the start of the New Year into Tuesday morning will help a bit, but we need much more!

Showers and thunderstorms are on the way

Drizzle and light rain will be possible Monday afternoon. Then, widespread rain showers with a few thunderstorms will occur into the overnight hours of Monday heading into Tuesday morning. Have a way to get weather alerts over night, early Tuesday if storms become intense!

Cold pattern change

The warm air we will start 2023 with doesn’t stick around long. By the middle of this week, a cold pattern change will be underway. Temperatures will be dropping back into the mid 30s for highs, while low temperatures fall below freezing for most mornings late next week.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

After Tuesday, temperatures begin to drop and we find ourselves in the upper 30s again by Wednesday evening.