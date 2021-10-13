Rainy and warm for now, but big changes are head this weekend

Overnight, our temperatures look to stay 20 degrees ABOVE normal! We should be in the mid-upper 40s overnight, but instead, we will be seeing lows in the upper 60s once again.

Temperatures tomorrow are no exception to the unseasonably warm trend we’ve seen so far in October. We go back to highs about 10-15 degrees above normal in the upper 70s. That’s despite a good amount of cloud coverage and rain showers on the way.

A cold front changes our weather pattern significantly this weekend. Not only do we dry out for Saturday and Sunday, but our temperatures drop to BELOW normal seasonal highs. Some of the coldest air of the season heads our way by the start of next week.