INDIANAPOLIS – Gray skies with a chance of rain is on the way Friday morning. No sight of sunshine for a while!

Friday at a glance

Rain showers on the way

Mild temperatures with moisture on the way means rain showers here for us across Central Indiana! Temperatures will stay warm enough to see precipitation on the form of rain, but farther northeast, mainly north of Muncie, signs if mixed precipitation are present. We may see areas of sleet to our north.

Light rain moved through Thursday

Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall came through for portions of the state, mostly south of I-70. We’re expecting the majority of the rain to remain north through Friday.

The drought is improving slightly

Areas of the state under moderate drought conditions are becoming less widespread. We ended November with much of the state in a drought, and now to start of December, we are still a half in below normal on rainfall. Showers Friday will help with that!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast