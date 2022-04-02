INDIANAPOLIS – April starts out cooler and rainy, but a nice warm-up is on the way. This will slowly start to bring Central Indiana back to normal temperatures.

Rain showers Saturday

Rain showers are on the way to Central Indiana Saturday. After about 4 PM, we’ll start to see precipitation become more scattered. This will last well into the evening hours. A line of showers will continue on past 8 PM. Flip through this slide show to time out rain for the evening.

Drying out Sunday

We’ll catch a dry break for Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Later on Sunday evening, cloudier skies will take over in northern Indiana. Flip through this slide show to time out the sunshine for the day.

Cooler than average

Highs are still expected to be cooler than average for Saturday. Indianapolis will make it into the low to mid 50s by the end of the day.

Average highs warming

Average high temperatures are on the rise! A few days into April, we should be seeing highs in the low 60s. However, we are forecasting temperatures just slightly below the norm for the first few days.

Next chance for rain

The next chance to see rain after we dry out on Sunday will be Monday. We don’t get much of a break from the wet weather. By 5 AM Monday morning, scattered rain will enter Indiana.