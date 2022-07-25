INDIANAPOLIS – We have seen some heavy rainfall totals across the state over the last few days, but our rainfall record on this date in Indianapolis is over 120 years old!

Record high temperature: 105° (1934)

Record low temperature: 51° (1911)

Record rainfall: 2.61″ (1898)

Here’s a look at today’s almanac.

On this date 13 years ago, a line of severe storms moved across west central and central Indiana during the early morning hours. These storms caused considerable damage costing millions of dollars at one furniture store in the Castleton area.