The much-needed rainfall has finally arrived! Showers and thunderstorms have been traveling over central Indiana all morning. The heaviest rain and strongest storms have been staying southwest of the Indy metro. All storms remained below severe weather criteria, but still produced heavy rain and gusty wind gusts near 45 MPH.

A flash flood warning has been issued in Greene County until 12:45 PM. Most of the activity will lighten up as we head into the late afternoon. I bumped down highs closer to the 80° mark due to the widespread rain and cloud cover.

I also believe the threat for severe storms will rapidly decline after the morning rainfall. Flooding is still a concern as scattered thunderstorms slide over the state the rest of the day.

A few showers and storms will be around early in the overnight, but the area will begin to dry out again as the storm system departs. High pressure returns this weekend, which will bring mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will trend cooler, and the humidity levels will drop in the wake of the system!