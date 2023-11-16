November has been off to a mild start with temperatures 4° above average. We ‘ve only had two days this month where temperatures stayed below average.

I hope you’ve enjoyed the mild weather as Thursday was our last very mild day for a while. A cold front will sweep across the state Friday. This will bring much needed rainfall to the state, mainly during the morning. Rainfall totals will be near 0.10″ to 0.25″ for most locations with a few lucky ones closer to 0.50″. By Friday afternoon, winds will shift to the northwest and skies will begin to clear.

The list of county wide Burn Bans in Indiana continues to grow. 26 counties are now under a Burn Ban as of Thursday afternoon. The combination of very dry conditions and breezy winds has led to increased fire danger in the area. Much of central Indiana is running 3″ to 6″ below normal precipitation for this time in the season.

Expect sunny skies and cooler air for the weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday afternoon will rise to the low and mid 50s, much closer to seasonal averages for this time of year. After a dry weekend, our next weather system will bring rain Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50°. Behind the cold front temperatures will cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll have lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s through Thanksgiving day.

