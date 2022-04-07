After a dry morning, more rain developed across central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Thursday was the fourth consecutive day for rain in Indianapolis. A doubleheader is scheduled at Victory Field this evening with the first pitch at 6:05pm. Expect clouds, light rain and gusty winds to continue through the evening. As colder air mixes in after Midnight our light rain will change to rain/snow mix. No accumulation is expected. The rain/snow mix will continue through Friday morning with low temperatures in the 30s. As temperatures warm in the 40s our rain/snow mix will change to light rain.
Snow showers will develop Friday and continue through Saturday morning. A light dusting of snow will be possible on grassy areas to start the weekend. After a chilly Saturday with highs in the 40s our weather will take a warmer turn for Sunday. Expect sunny skies and highs near 60°. The warm up will continue into next week with a streak of highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.
This has been a wet month so far.
This has been a cool month so far.
