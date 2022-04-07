After a dry morning, more rain developed across central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Thursday was the fourth consecutive day for rain in Indianapolis. A doubleheader is scheduled at Victory Field this evening with the first pitch at 6:05pm. Expect clouds, light rain and gusty winds to continue through the evening. As colder air mixes in after Midnight our light rain will change to rain/snow mix. No accumulation is expected. The rain/snow mix will continue through Friday morning with low temperatures in the 30s. As temperatures warm in the 40s our rain/snow mix will change to light rain.

Snow showers will develop Friday and continue through Saturday morning. A light dusting of snow will be possible on grassy areas to start the weekend. After a chilly Saturday with highs in the 40s our weather will take a warmer turn for Sunday. Expect sunny skies and highs near 60°. The warm up will continue into next week with a streak of highs in the 70s Monday through Wednesday.

This has been a wet month so far.

This has been a cool month so far. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight.



Expect more wet weather through Friday. Highs will be in the 40s Friday.



Snow showers are likely Saturday. Precipitation amounts will be light over the next 48 hours. Expect a warm up by Sunday.