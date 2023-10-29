Below normal temperatures on this Sunday with highs barely getting over 50°. If you thought today was chilly, the coldest times since March are ahead starting Monday and we’ll have our first hard freeze of the season. Not to mention that Halloween may come with snowflakes in addition to the cold.

The rain continues through the overnight hours and will get out of Central Indiana before sunrise on Monday. Following this rain comes the colder temperatures for three days across the region. Highs will be around 40° Monday-Wednesday. Skies will be clearing Monday afternoon setting the stage for a sun-filled workweek for the most part. Overnight lows will be in the 20s during that time period.

Through right now, Indianapolis hasn’t hit 32° or drop below it. That changes Monday night when a Freeze Watch goes into effect. It’s valid from Monday night to Tuesday morning. This will be the first hard freeze of the season for us and effectively end the growing season. The National Weather Service says expect that watch to be upgraded to a warning. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. Be sure to have heavier coats for the mornings sending kids to school or going to work!

While the cold stretch will be sunny, the only exception is Tuesday/Halloween. In addition to the cold, Halloween 2023 comes with the season’s first chance of seeing snowflakes. There will be a passing Low-Pressure center that will bring snow on its back end. Scattered rain and snow shower chances increase in the afternoon and will be around through Trick-or-Treating. It will also be breezy with gusty southwest winds near 25 MPH. Not the most ideal weather for trick-or-treating so have the coat or extra layers/winter gear handy!

Since 1871 for Indianapolis, there have only been 25 Halloweens (16.4%) with highs in the 40s and 5 Halloweens with highs in the 30s (3.2%). In addition, there have been 9 Halloweens (5%) where snow fell and only 2 times (1%) where it was measurable snow.

This cold snap will end starting Thursday as we see improvements in the temperature department. Highs approach 50° Thursday and return to the upper 50s/near 60° by next weekend. It’s possible a weaker boundary will move into the Midwest next a could bring light showers for its second half.