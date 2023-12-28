Rain showers have arrived but are primarily concentrated in south-central Indiana. Some of this may mix with a few snowflakes early this morning before changing back to all rain. Off and on rain showers will be the primary impacts for most of central Indiana today. Temperatures will warm to the low 40s this afternoon.

We may see a transition to a wintry mix along with a few snow showers in some locations this evening as temperatures begin to cool. This will be more favorable in the western and southern sides of central Indiana. Surface temperatures are still too warm to allow for much if any of this to stick but we may see some light accumulations on elevated/grassy surfaces by early Friday morning. A few slick spots on places like bridges and overpasses are also not out of the question early tomorrow, so, take it a little slower as you head out the door.

A few patchy areas of a wintry mix are possible New Year’s Eve and it will be cold to ring in the New Year at midnight. Temperatures will be right around 32° and continue to fall to the upper 20s early Monday morning. We may see a few flurries early Monday, otherwise, it will be a seasonally cold and rather cloudy start to 2024.