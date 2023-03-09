INDIANAPOLIS – Cloudy skies with rain showers are moving in across Central Indiana.

Friday at a glance

Tracking the next system to bring moisture to Indiana

As a low pressure system moves through, rain showers will pour across the state Thursday night. Where temperatures are much cooler in northern Indiana, light, wet snow will be present overnight. Heading into Friday, periods of rain, drizzle, and flurries will occur. Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will all follow the rain.

Expecting measurable rainfall

We’ll add anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rainfall as this system passes through. Locally higher amounts are possible across Central Indiana.

Gusty winds ahead

As this low pressure system moves through, winds will continue to pick up. Today, we’ve seen wind gusts over 25 mph. Heading into Friday morning, winds will gust ~30 mph. Prepare for windy conditions with periods of light rain.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast