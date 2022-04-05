We’re off to a mainly dry start for your Tuesday morning but more rain is already on the way. Showers have developed in our far southern counties. Even though most will be dry through the morning, taking the rain gear with you is recommended.

Rain will be at its peak today during the mid afternoon hours. However, it will still be scattered in nature and not everyone gets wet. Unfortunately, the presence of rain and extra clouds around this afternoon will keep temperatures a little cooler from where they were Monday afternoon. We’ll only see highs today in the upper 50s.

Rain will be primarily south of Indy though the morning.

Widely scattered showers linger this afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler, in the upper 50s today.

Baseball is back! The Indianapolis Indians’ home opener is this evening. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. against the Omaha Storm Chasers. A few spotty showers are possible early but most of the game should be rain-free.

Spotty showers possible for the Indians home opener.

A bigger push of moisture arrives overnight as rain returns for the morning commute. A few thunderstorms will be around as well, so don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles first thing in the morning. This round will be more widespread and primarily impactful from the morning commute through the mid afternoon on Wednesday. We will salvage some dry time tomorrow. Rain eases by the late afternoon and we could even see some peaks of sunshine.





Rain and thunderstorms return Wednesday.

Temperatures Wednesday rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Daily rain chances continue on as temperatures trend much cooler as we close out the week. As colder air mixes down Friday and Saturday, a few pockets of snow showers and a wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Luckily, the chill doesn’t last long. We’ll have a great finish to the weekend and jump to 70° warmth early next week.