INDIANAPOLIS – After a brief hiatus of just one day, rainy weather will return to Central Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

Wet weather through Thursday

An active weather pattern keeps ample rain chances in our future, and we’ll kick things off with a round of rain on Wednesday. The day will begin fairly quiet and mild however. Temps will begin at least 10 degrees above average in the 30-35 range and a partly sunny sky will greet us. Warming will be steady, but slow through the day as clouds increase. Rain will begin entering the state in the mid afternoon across Southwestern Indiana and continue to spread north over the next few hours. Most locations will see rain fall between the late afternoon or early evening through most of the night. Highs during the day will be in the mid 40s, but it’s likely that we continue warming overnight.

We’re likely to wake up on Thursday to mild conditions and even a bit of sun! This comes as we enter the dry sector of the low pressure system. Unfortunately, it will be fleeting as moisture on the back end of the storm wraps back into the state. Clouds and even a few showers will return in the afternoon and we’ll begin to come down from highs in the low 50s. Less temporary drying will take us into Friday morning.

Our next weather-maker comes this weekend

We’ll enjoy a relatively quiet Friday and Saturday, but Sunday is when things become more active again. A storm system will originate in the Gulf and track beyond Indiana to our southeast. While there is still a fair degree of uncertainty, we believe it will pass close enough to bring rain and snow to the state during the day. We’ll keep a close eye on this system as it evolves.