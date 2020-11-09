Rain returns to central Indiana with cooler temperatures on the way

Chilly start to the morning but we can hardly consider it chilly since the morning low temperatures are actually right where our average highs usually should be this time of year. Plenty of sunshine is expected today and no rain expected for either rush hour on Monday.

We’ve had a stretch of warm weather that is rare for November. That comes to an end when a cold front rolls through Tuesday night. After that, temperatures will return to the 50s (where they should be) through the end of the forecast period.

Along with the dropping temperatures, this cold front will also push along rain. We could see an isolated shower during the day on Tuesday but most of us won’t get rain until Tuesday night. The rain won’t amount to much, about a tenth of an inch is all, but that’ll be the most rain we’ve gotten since October.

Plenty more dry days are in the forecast but it’ll be back to your Fall wardrobe Wednesday and beyond. Could see more rain on Saturday.