INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state.

Thursday at a glance

Wednesday night rain vs Thursday night flurries

Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.

Wednesday rain totals so far

Anywhere from a tenth of an inch to half an inch of rainfall has been measured across Indiana so far Wednesday.

Gusty winds overnight

Winds will continue to increase into the overnight hours. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible as this system passes through.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast