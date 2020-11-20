Nice Friday shaping up; rain coming for the weekend

A breezy start to this Blue Friday, but the wind will settle down a lot after lunchtime. Our overnight lows are actually warmer than our average highs, so we’ll manage to be a solid ten degrees above normal this afternoon. Friday is going to be a good day for yard work or hanging Christmas lights.

We could see a shower pass through our southern counties Saturday but most of us won’t see rain that soon. More widespread rain arrives late Saturday night and lasts through Sunday, making for a rainy second half of the weekend. We could easily get more than an inch of rain across the area.