INDIANAPOLIS – It was another foggy start across the state. Dense fog delayed school this morning. This afternoon, no fog is expected and we could even see some sunshine!

Mild, some sunshine Wednesday

Today looks to be the best day this week with temperatures in the lower to mid 50s with some sun here and there. Enjoy the dry day, rain moves in by Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Next rain chances in Indy

By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will top off in the lower 50s with scattered showers around. These rain chances will continue into the overnight hours. Rain continues into Friday before moving Friday night. It will not rain all day on both Thursday and Friday, just keep the umbrella handy.

Rainfall totals will range to at most .25″ where some heavier bands set up. Rainfall totals have decreased over the last few days for Thursday and Friday, not great news for our drought conditions.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks chilly but seasonal for this time of year. Temperatures will top off in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

Long-term forecast

As we look ahead, the Climate Prediction Center has us warmer than average into the end of next week, as well as wetter than average. Something to keep in mind for any plans next week!