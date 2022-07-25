INDIANAPOLIS – After a stormy weekend, where some areas of central Indiana picked up 1-3″, we will have a quiet Monday before more rain chances return.

Stormy, active weekend behind us

Over the weekend, some areas picked up over 2″ of rainfall. Some areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings and even a few tornado warnings as well. Large trees and flooding were reported in those areas as well. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service has not confirmed any tornado touchdowns around central Indiana.

Quiet Monday

For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with decreasing humidity levels into the afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and clouds don’t move back in until later tonight and into the overnight hours.

Flooding concerns Tuesday, heavy rainfall

A Flood Watch has been issued for a few of our southwestern counties tonight through Tuesday afternoon. An additional 1-2″ is possible in the heavier pockets of rainfall that are expected through Tuesday. As always, never drive into flood waters, turn around don’t drown.

Rain chances this week

There are more rain chances Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Flooding could be an issue where heavier pockets of rainfall set up. These rain chances, however, are great for our drought conditions. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s the rest of this week. After the rainfall on Thursday, humidity levels will drop.

Nice weekend ahead

Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 80s with low humidity! Plenty of sunshine is also expected.