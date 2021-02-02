Rain on the way; frigid blast this weekend

Much colder this morning! Both the air temperatures and the wind chills are lower than Monday morning.

We’ll have wind chills in the single-digits and teens until lunchtime and then chills will only hit the low 20s beyond lunch.

A few flurries are possible Tuesday, but mainly the forecast is dry. Another wintry system will arrive on Thursday.

We could see a mix on both ends of the system but we will mostly be getting rain. Plan on wearing your rain boots all day Thursday as the rain will continue on and off starting mid-morning and through the evening.

Friday morning could have a wintry mix before the system completely exits our area.

High pressure keeps us quiet for Tuesday and Wednesday but then the rain arrives Thursday. After that, we get COLD.

Temperatures will plummet as we dip to the single-digits. Wind chills will be sub-zero both Sunday and Monday mornings. Dangerous cold!