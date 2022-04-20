Scattered showers are likely across central Indiana Wednesday evening as a warm front pushes this way. A few embedded thunderstorms may cause rumbles of thunder overnight and winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour as the front approaches. Rain will continue through early Thursday morning and skies will clearing the afternoon. The warm front will move north of the state by Thursday morning. With sunny skies and gusty winds expect highs near 70° Thursday afternoon.

The spring-like warmth will last through the weekend, giving us the warmest weekend in six months. Highs will be in the mid-70s Friday and in the 80s Saturday and Sunday. This will be a mainly dry weekend with a chance for widely scattered thunderstorms developing Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have better chance for rain Monday and Tuesday along with a cooling trend. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and 50s Tuesday.





Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely overnight.

Winds will be gusty overnight.

Lows will be near 50° overnight.





The rain ends and skies will clear Thursday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely by Friday afternoon.

Highs will be near 70° Thursday

We’ll have near record highs this weekend.