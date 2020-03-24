Rain later Tuesday; lovely Wednesday ahead

Chilly enough for a jacket this morning but not any colder than yesterday morning. We could have an isolated sprinkle in our central counties this morning but mostly staying dry through the morning.

You can see the rain reaching to Indiana but fizzling out a lot. The strong storms rolling through Kansas this morning already brought some small hail to the area. We’re keeping an eye on the storms bubbling up in Arkansas as they move toward Memphis. These storms will continue to spread as the warm front slides north in our direction, eventually bringing us the rain that we’ll get this afternoon.

High pressure is edging to the north as we get back into a more active pattern with that low heading our way. We’ll also have much heavier rain later this week. Today’s rain will be less than a quarter inch areawide with most of us less than a tenth of an inch.

A few sprinkles possible in Terre Haute and even into Indianapolis this morning but mostly we’ll be dry through lunchtime. More widespread rain will push into our southern counties around 3pm with showers reaching Indianapolis between 3-5pm. Shown below is a high resolution model. Most of our other models bring hardly any rain at all to IND and our northern towns so not anticipating all too much action today. The most widespread rain is expected to stay south of downtown.

Wednesday is THE DAY to get outside and soak in some fresh air! Mostly sunny with 50s all afternoon; briefly hitting a high of 60 degrees. Finally back above average and with sunshine on top of that!

Warmer still on Thursday with highs soaring into the upper 60s. Plenty of dry hours but a couple isolated showers are possible. More widespread and heavy rain Friday and Saturday so that’ll be the part of the forecast to continue to monitor. Sunday will be nice enough to get outdoors but still expecting it to be breezy.