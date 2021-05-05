Rain is on the way to central Indiana for Thursday

May is off to a wet start with a half inch of rain so far this week. After a dry Wednesday we’ll have clear skies with scattered light frost overnight. Clouds will increase Thursday morning and showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers will continue through Friday and dry weather returns Saturday.

We’ll have another chance for showers with gusty winds on Sunday. Expect a cool Mother’s Day with highs in the 50s. Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely through the weekend. Many areas across the state still have a spring rainfall deficit, so the precipitation is needed.

May Climatology

We gain almost an hour of daylight during the month, and the average high rises from 69 degrees to 77 degrees. On average, May is our wettest month of the year with five inches of rain. May is also an active month for severe storms. We average five tornadoes during the month.

Low temperatures will be near 40 degrees overnight.

Rain will develop Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be near 60 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Up to a half inch of rain is likely Thursday.

Temperatures will stay below average this week.

The average high temperature is now in the 70s.