Low pressure over the Texas panhandle will move east and spread rain across central Indiana Thursday afternoon. The rain will keep us cool Thursday with highs in the 60s. Embedded thunderstorms are going to be possible on Friday as warmer air mixes in with this system.

The heaviest rain is expected to move out in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. However, there is still going to be a chance for light rain for the Mini Marathon with temperatures in the mid-50s at the start of the race. The lingering showers should exit the area out by Saturday afternoon as the system tracks away from the state. Expect an inch to an inch and a half by sunrise Saturday.

The mild pattern will hold for the next five days, but we are tracking a much warmer shift early next week. The warmest air of the season will move in by Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures forecast to be in the mid-80s.

May has been a cool month so far.

Rain develops Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 60s Thursday.

Heavier rain is likely Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be near average for the next four days.

Our first 85° day of the season is likely next week.