Rain is moving out of central Indiana and warmer air is moving in

May has been a cool month so far with temperatures averaging 6.5 degree below average. We have been cooler than average for the past 14 days in a row. We have only had one 80° day in Indianapolis so far this year, which came on April 27.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the region this week, sending temperatures into the 80s and the humidity will rise as well. Dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s, and it will feel muggy. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon before peaking in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend!

So far this month we’ve had almost three inches of rain and isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will return late Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures staying in the 80s.

