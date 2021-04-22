Rain is coming to central Indiana this weekend; a warm up is coming next week

After two chilly days with rain and snow showers, sunny skies returned to central Indiana Thursday with temperatures nudging above 50 degrees. We’ll have one more dry day Friday with winds up to 25 mph along with highs near 60 degrees.

A warm front will move across the state Saturday and bring wind gusts up to 35 mils per hour and a half-inch of rain. After a soggy Saturday dry weather will return for Sunday and the warm up will begin. Highs will be in the 60s Sunday, in the 70s Monday and in the 80s by Tuesday.

Expect dry weather early next week with our next chance for rain and thunderstorms coming late Wednesday through Thursday.

After two nights with low temperatures near freezing it won’t be as cold overnight.

So frat this has been a mild month.

So far this has been a wet month.

We had an even split of wet and dry weekends this year.

Rain will move in early Saturday.

Rain will spread statewide by lunchtime Saturday.

Rain will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Up to a half-inch of rain will fall Saturday.

After a cool weeekend, warmer temperatures will arrive next week.