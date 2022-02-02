Update: Rain is changing to freezing rain, sleet and snow across central Indiana

All of central Indiana is under a Winter Storm Warning through Friday morning, while far southern Indiana is under an Ice Storm Warning. The transition to snow has already taken place from Crawfordsville to Marion. Areas near Marion County and south will see wintry weather late this afternoon/evening. It will take a while for all of central Indiana to see the transition to snow.

This is a complex system coming in two waves. We’ll be dealing with high snow totals, sleet and freezing rain. As temperatures continue to drop, this evening, we will all be in some sort of wintry precipitation. In addition to heavy snow totals in our northern counties, icing on the roads will be a concern for the rest of us this evening. This could create very hazardous road conditions.

After a lull late this evening, snow, sleet and freezing rain will pick up again early Thursday morning and last with us until the evening. By the time this system is all said and done, some areas could see well over a foot of snow. After the snow ends, traveling will still be very hazardous on Friday.

Slick roads with blowing and drifting snow will still be ongoing as we head into the weekend. Bitter cold air settling in won’t be doing us any favors to help the snow melt either. Temperatures early Saturday morning will be several degrees below zero.

All of central Indiana is under a Winter Storm Warning through Friday morning.

The rain to snow change over is advancing across the state.

Travel across the northern half of the state is becoming more difficult

Up to a foot of snow will fall across the state by Friday morning.