Rain in the forecast; chilly and dry Tuesday

Welcome to fall! It officially begins today. Certainly feels like fall as we wake up in the 40s and low 50s. You’ll want a jacket or a sweater as you head out the door. Temperatures will feel chilly until about noon and then we’ll have a gorgeous afternoon in the 70s, so take lunch or dinner outdoors if you can.

Plenty of sunshine will dominate and just a few clouds in the sky will make for a gorgeous sunset. if you get sunset pictures, I’d love to see them! Find me on Facebook and share them with me there.

We should’ve already had more than two inches of rain this month but we’ve actually had less than a tenth of an inch. The dry conditions will continue through the end of the work week. We could have an isolated storm on Saturday but the better rain chances will be Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster as the 60s feel so much different than the 80s. Prepare to dress in layers because we’ll bounce around quite a bit between needing a sweater and not.