Rain heading into Sunday

Heading into Saturday night, temperatures will remain steady, as skies go mostly cloudy, and we prepare for rain on the way. Late tonight, and mostly after midnight, showers will begin to enter the area.

Rain becomes more widespread Sunday morning, with isolated storms possible. Sunday morning around 8 AM is when we could see the rain intensify a bit. By Sunday afternoon, most will begin to dry out, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Areas to the south will see rain hold on the longest by 2 PM.

We took a break from the dramatically cooler temperatures on Sunday as highs reached the low 50s in Indianapolis, as well as cities mostly south of I-70. Our northern counties didn’t get quite as warm, seeing high temperatures in the upper 40s.

We’ll see another steady rise in more seasonable temperatures tomorrow morning, reaching highs in the mid to upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.