Rain for the weekend and a wet week ahead

After a dry open to the month, shower chances will rise Saturday as our next storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. A low pressure area will stall across the Ohio Valley and bring periods of rain with heavy downpours through Sunday. This will be just the beginning of a long wet weather pattern.

The low pressure area will be cut off from the jet stream and sit over the region for most of next week. We will have a daily chance for rain across the state through Thursday and up to two inches of rain will be likely. The daily clouds and rain will keep us cool. Expect highs near 70 degrees each day. Sunshine will return Friday along with a slight warm up.

October Outlook

The 30 day outlook for October is calling for above average temperatures. Over the course of the month we lose one hour and 15 minutes of daylight and we go from an average high of 72 degrees down to 59 degrees by Halloween. We average 3.22″ of precipitation and .1″ of snow during the month. The monthly outlook for precipitation is calling for near normal precipitation.

We have had 22 wet weekends this year.

Rain will move in Saturday morning.

Rain will be heavy at times Sunday.

Expect a wet weather for the first week of October.

October is forecast to be a mild month.