Rain exiting central Indiana with temperatures set to drop

Rain has been pushing through overnight with the heaviest mainly south of Indianapolis toward Shelbyville and Columbus. We'll have a few more showers throughout the morning rush hour, so you may want your rain boots for the drive in. The heavy, widespread rain will be done by 9 a.m. with isolated sprinkles through lunchtime.

Dew points have been high in the 50s, which has made it really feel like spring. Once the cold front passes we'll see those number drop along with the temperatures, so a much drier feeling by the end of the day.

We're starting off in the 50s this morning, but the front will drop us to the 40s where we'll stay until this evening. This afternoon will feel cooler than it has the last few afternoons.

Isolated showers are possible on Wednesday but not as widespread as we had last night, so mainly dry hours are expected. Temperatures will be at or just above average midweek.

A few more showers possible on Thursday but dry and cooler for Friday. A wet, wintry mix is possible on Saturday, so the best day of the weekend will be the comfortable and seasonable Sunday.