Rain exiting; temperatures to tumble in central Indiana

Heavy downpours pushed through Indiana overnight and this morning we're waking up to multiple reports of roads covered with water. Remember to "turn around, don't drown" if you're out and about this morning. You don't want to be the person who gets stuck in water today...

Flash Flood Warnings are still in effect for Mooresville and Bloomington as well as Shelbyville and Rushville. If you see flooding near your house, please share your reports on Star Derry's Facebook page.

Right now, temperatures are 20+ degrees warmer than yesterday morning! No coat really needed right now but I'd still recommend a rain jacket and boots because of the rain still falling.

We're still sitting in that warm, humid air mass that slid in yesterday, but a cold front is approaching and that will drop our temperatures dramatically. By this afternoon we'll be back down into the 40s with overnight lows into the 20s. It's been about two weeks since we've been that cold.

Both nights of the weekend will be cold, so coats needed. Sunday will be dry for the first half but rain should develop in the afternoon. Monday is when we'll start to see our temperatures climb. Could have a 70 day by Thursday!