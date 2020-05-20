Rain exiting; looking ahead to 80s

Cool enough for a sweater or a jacket this morning but no umbrella needed! Temperatures will climb through the 50s all morning and we’re expecting highs in the low to mid 60s. Normal for this time of the year is in the mid 70s so we’ll be close to ten degrees below normal for Wednesday.

Still mostly cloudy for Thursday and highs will still be below average… at least we’re getting a break from the rain. In fact, rain accumulations for Wednesday-Friday will total only a couple hundredths of an inch. We can’t rule out isolated showers but the majority of the rest of the week will be dry.

80s for this weekend! That sounds great to me! Toasty warm and a little above average. We will have a couple of showers to deal with, mainly on Sunday, but most of the days will be dry so we’ll be able to get out into the heat for awhile.