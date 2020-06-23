Rain exiting; better afternoon ahead for central Indiana

The heaviest of the rain is now exiting central Indiana. Terre Haute got the heaviest of the rain with totals well over an inch. Indianapolis got less than half that, but the half inch we did get was much needed and much appreciated.

We’ll only have an isolated chance for any additional showers today, so most of us are done with the rain until Wednesday.

Highs will be about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. The upper 70s we’re expecting for Tuesday will be a little below average, but it comes with dropping dew points so I think we’ll take it! The wind is shifting to the NW, which will pump in drier air for us to enjoy. Plus, more sunshine after lunch will make it feel great.

Temperatures will climb back into the 80s by Thursday but rain chances will also return soon after. An active weekend is expected so check back for updated forecasts.