Is this January? So far this month 13 of 16 days have been above average for Indianapolis. Temperatures will rise tonight and by midnight, temperatures will be near 50°. Showers will be easing during the evening hours but we remain damp with spotty showers possible through the very early morning hours on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a breezy, mild and dry day. Temperatures will be mostly steady in the mid to upper 40s from the morning into the afternoon. More wet weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday. Up to an inch of rain will be likely but temperatures will remain mild.

We’ll see a brief dip in temperatures Friday behind a cold front. Expect a cloudy end to the work week with a few flurries. We’ll we dry out for the weekend and, with sunny skies, temperatures will be slightly above average.

This has been a cloudy, wet month with only a trace of snow.

