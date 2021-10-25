Rain easing as temperatures fall across Indiana

After a very wet close to the weekend and a stormy start to Monday, rain is easing. The low pressure that brought us rain and storms this morning continues to spin to our west. The center of this system will slide east across the state today and keep the potential for some off and on scattered showers in the forecast through the afternoon.

Be careful while traveling today. Many locations saw rainfall in excess of 2″ over the past 24 hours. Indianapolis came close to the daily record on Sunday with 1.41″ of rain being recording. The record for the date sits at 1.52″ and that was set back in 2001. Additional heavy rainfall this morning means that there will likely be localized flooding and ponding on some roadways.

We’ve already hit our high temperature for Indianapolis this Monday. The warm front that passed through Sunday took temperatures up to 67° late last night and that’s where we started off Monday morning at midnight. Temperatures have fallen to the mid and upper 50s for most the morning and with a passing cold front, they will continue fall to the lower 50s by the afternoon.

As the low pulls away, we dry out for the evening but are in for some chilly conditions. Actual air temperatures through the mid and late evening hours will be in the upper 40s. However, breezy winds that will shift out of the northwest will make it feel several degrees cooler than it actually is.

It will be a chilly start to Tuesday but we bring back plenty of sunshine during the day and dry conditions. Overall, temperatures will be on the cooler side this week, running near or below average. Rain chances return again late Wednesday night but are project to depart in time for Halloween.