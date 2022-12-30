INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Friday! It has been a damp and cloudy day to wrap up our week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with showers and clouds around. We keep showers around tonight with heavy pockets of rain at times too.

Rain continues overnight

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with showers continuing. Winds will be light out of the north. Expect mostly cloudy skies as well.

New Year’s Eve forecast

Saturday will start off wet with showers continuing into the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It looks like most of the rain will move out just in time to ring in the new year! Mostly cloudy skies do stick around. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

By the time the rain moves out, anywhere between 1″-1.5″ will be likely, great news for our drought conditions!

New Year’s Day forecast

Sunday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s with overnight lows back in the 40s.

Rain, warmth, and tumbling temperatures next week

By the time we head into early next week, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s by Tuesday. A front does come in and bring in rain chances and tumbling temperatures behind it. Some snowflakes could be mixed in with the rain by Thursday. Temperatures will drop back close to normal, in the 30s and 40s by Wednesday and Thursday.