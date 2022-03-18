INDIANAPOLIS – Rain is moving in and it will stick around for tonight and for Saturday as well. Keep the rain gear handy! Good news: the first day of Spring is Sunday and it will sure feel like it!

WATCH POSSIBLE: SPC is eyeing an area in southern Indiana for the potential of a watch being issued. Stay with @CBS4Indy for the latest as we head into the evening hours. #INwx @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/wKxBE0B59B — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) March 18, 2022

Let’s start with the severe weather threat for this evening. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather in far southern Indiana but as far north as I-70. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds. The low-pressure system will move over Indiana. Due to the proximity of the low, storms will be able to rotate, so there is a limited, but not zero, threat for an isolated tornado. Heavy rain and flooding will also be a concern. The timing of this is between 5-10/11 p.m.

This weekend will start off with a few shower chances and a bit cooler. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the lower 50s. Showers will be light and scattered with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s.

By Sunday, the sunshine returns with temperatures back up close to 60! This is also the first official day of Spring! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday looks like the best day next week with temperatures in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Our next rainmaker will come on Tuesday and stick around into Wednesday. Rain chances stick around on Thursday. Temperatures will gradually decrease as the week goes on.