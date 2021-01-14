Rain changes to snow overnight; More snow for the weekend

A more active weather pattern will send several upper level weather systems our way and increase our chances for precipitation. Rain will develop Thursday evening and change to snow overnight. We’ll have gusty winds and snow showers Friday. Snow showers are in the forecast through Saturday, and light snow may accumulate Sunday. Expect a dry Monday with more light snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.

So far January has been a mild month with temperatures running 4 degrees above average. The month has also been dry. We’ve had less than inch of precipitation, with only .2″ of snow. We have only had one 1″ snowfall this season, and we are almost 9″ below average for the season.

Rain is likely across the state this evening.

Rain will change to snow overnight.

Expect gusty winds and snow showers Friday.

So far this has been a mild, dry month.

Our seasonal snow is more than nine inches below average.

We’ll have a daily chance for snow through the weekend.