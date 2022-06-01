INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off warm and humid again this morning with temperatures in the 70s. We top off in the 80s today but we will see more clouds and rain chances today as well.

Rain chances Wednesday & Thursday

Wednesday has rain chances throughout the day but the best chance of storms will come during the afternoon hours associated with a cold front. One or two storms could become a bit stronger with damaging wind gusts but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Heavy rain is also likely in these storms. Flooding could be a concern mainly along and south of I-70.

Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the middle 60s. Showers continue into the overnight hours too.

Thursday, rain chances continue throughout the day, even heavy at times. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Rainfall totals will be around 1-1.5″ by the end of the day on Thursday. The rain does move out during the early afternoon hours so I expect drier and sunnier conditions to wrap up the day on Thursday.

Dry, comfy end to the week

More comfortable air sticks around into Friday with temperatures in the lower 70s and low humidity. Sunshine also returns on Friday.

Weekend forecast

This weekend looks hot with temperatures in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances don’t return until we head into the beginning of next week.