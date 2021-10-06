Rain chances rising; a big warmup coming

Rain chances are rising today. If you have outdoor plans, don’t worry too much. These showers will be very scattered in nature and there will be plenty of dry time too. We’ve already seen a few spotty light rain showers as of Wednesday morning. More showers will continue to lift northwest into the state as we head through the afternoon and evening.

Today is the first day for ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo. Yes, while there could be a few showers at times this afternoon, there should be plenty of opportunity to get out there and enjoy the event. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the mid 70s. This is a good time to download the WXAuthority App (iOS or Android) so you can track the rain in relation to where you are.

Widely scattered showers will continue tonight, then more rainfall coverage is expected Thursday. Scattered showers will be around Thursday morning through the evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well.

We dry out by the weekend and we get back to a very summery feel. Temperatures by Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80s.