We kicked-off summer at 10:57 AM and the first day brought highs in the mid to upper 80s for most communities around the state. Lafayette even reached the 90° this afternoon! Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler the next two days due to additional cloud cover. The clouds will be associated with a disturbance over the East Coast.

The system will track northeast and bring limited shower chances for the next two days. Thursday is looking mainly dry for the Hoosier State. However, an isolated shower may be in the mix by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach into the lower to mid-80s tomorrow afternoon.

On Friday, the steadier rainfall is looking more favorable for Ohio, but the system could bring widely scattered showers over the eastern half of the state. Still, the rain amounts are low with totals staying below a 0.10″ and will have a minimal impact with the drought conditions.

We will heat up this weekend! Winds will shift out of the southwest on the backside of a high pressure hovering over the Tennessee Valley. This change in wind direction will drive temperatures up near 90° both Saturday and Sunday.