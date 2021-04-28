Rain chances on the rise; heavy at times

Big changes are on the way! The very mild temperatures are here another day but cloud cover has thickened up across the state and rain chances are on the rise. Most of the rain holds off until we get later into the day but a few isolated showers will be possible during the morning, mainly after 9 AM. Temperatures out the door are very comfortable for this time of year, starting off in the upper 60s/lower 70s. That’s very close to where we see our average high temperatures this time of year. We’ll see them peak in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.

Rain coverage will increase into the afternoon but still remain scattered. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out but the bulk of the rain doesn’t arrive until late tonight.

Rain and storms become more widespread late this evening and continue on through Thursday morning. While the severe weather threat is low, a few gusty storms with the potential for hail can’t be ruled out. Once the heavier rain arrives, flooding and flash flooding will be a concern through Thursday evening. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our southern counties of Jackson, Jennings and Lawrence from 2 PM Wednesday to 8 PM Thursday. Many locations could easily see 1″+ of rainfall by the time this system moves on, with some locations exceeding 2″. Particularly those that end up under some of the heavier thunderstorms.

It will be a quiet and cooler close to the week, however, a new warmup gets underway for the weekend!