Rain chances lower as temperatures climb

Rain chances are lingering for a few more days but they continue to trend down. A few isolated showers were in the area Thursday morning. Additional spotty showers will be possible through the rest of the morning. The best chance for rain doesn’t arrive until the afternoon once more daytime heating gets in place. Even then, showers and the potential for thunderstorms will be widely scattered in nature and primarily located south of I-70.

While rain chances are lessening, the humidity is still holding strong. Temperatures today will rise to the low and mid 80s this afternoon and it will continue to feel very muggy outside. Dewpoint temperatures have been in the upper 60s and lower 70s the past few days. Generally, dew point temperatures above 60° are when things start to feel “uncomfortable” outside. We will still well above that threshold for several more days. Relief will come late in the weekend and early next week as drier air move in for the northwest.

Until the, be prepared for a hot and humid weekend!