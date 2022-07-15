Clouds are increasing ahead of rain chances that arrive today! We are in great need of more rainfall across central Indiana as a large portion of the state is still under drought conditions. A complex of rain and storms has been traveling across Illinois Friday morning. This system will bring widely scattered to central Indiana by the late afternoon and evening. However, a few isolated showers will be possible earlier in the afternoon.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will be back in the mid 80s and the humidity will be on the rise. Overall, plan for a stickier afternoon with more cloud cover around.

It’s going to turn quite hot again for the first half of the weekend. A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning, but afternoon sunshine and southerly winds will drive temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area. However, an approaching cold front Sunday will bring more cloud cover and more rainfall to close the weekend. Not everyone gets wet, but those that do get under thunderstorm activity will have the potential to see some heavy showers. Rainfall amounts 0.50″ to 1.50″ will be possible.