INDIANAPOLIS – As Indiana’s severe weather threat begins to wind down, we track what showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible Thursday. Then much cooler and drier air settles in.

Rain and isolated storm potential this afternoon

Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms remain into the afternoon hours. Coverage will be very scattered before we eventually dry out into the evening hours this Thursday. Then, cloudy and overcast skies will be present over cooling air. Much colder temperatures are on the way tomorrow!

Cooler air on the way!

A big cool-down is headed our way. Indiana is still under a warm air mass with temperatures running more than 10° above normal. But the cold front will soon sweep across Indiana, bringing our high temperatures down into the 30s Friday by afternoon.

Next chance for flurries

After the cold air takes over, we have a chance to see snow flurries Friday morning. It won’t be a lot, as significant moisture will be largely unavailable. However, in spots we can tap into a little bit of moisture, temperatures will turn cold enough Friday morning to experience patchy snow flurries. That said, most will remain dry throughout the day Friday!

Friday at a glance