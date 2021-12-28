Rain chances continue into the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! Rain continues this afternoon and evening with showers exiting later in the evening hours. Be mindful of standing water tonight. Rain chances continue almost every day this week and into the holiday weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s, not moving a whole lot from where they are now. We keep the mostly cloudy skies but should be dry.

Wednesday will be cloudy to start with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Showers return later in the day with overnight showers and lows in the upper 30s.

In the month of December, Indy has picked up almost 3 inches of rainfall and with more rain on the way, we will be well above-average for the month.

Thursday, showers are around early leaving behind some sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday, to wrap up 2021, we will be dry with temperatures in the 50s.