Rain boots Thursday; frigid cold weekend

Cold and quiet Wednesday and should shape up to be (comparatively) the best day of the week. Snow and ice are still packed on the ground.

Lots of sunshine today plus average temperatures will feel decent for February.

Dry with clouds building in on Thursday morning. After lunchtime, rain will be spreading into Indiana. We’ll have some downpours for the evening rush.

Rain will continue through midnight. Early Friday morning, flurries will mix in.

Any accumulations will be north of Hamilton County and will be minimal. The areawide rain totals will be between a quarter and half inch with the higher totals south of Greenwood.

Rain boots Thursday and cold weather gear this weekend. Temperatures will plummet Saturday into Sunday.

Morning wind chills will be below zero for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings. Temperatures will be the coldest we’ve had since last Valentine’s Day.