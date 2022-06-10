Showers Return Today

It may be a pleasant open to Friday with dry conditions and mild temperatures, but showers will return to the area today. Cloud cover is already building across central Indiana, which created a beautiful sunrise!

Dry roads are expected for the morning rush hour, but wet roads are back in play for the evening commute. We are tracking scattered showers over central Illinois this morning. This wave of rain is going to move into the state later today as the coverage picks up after the lunch hour. The rather cloudy skies and rain will keep temperatures in the mid-70s.

Rain Around for Zoobilation

Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms may be in the mix at times this evening. Unfortunately, showers are likely around downtown Indianapolis for the duration of Zoobilation. Breaks from rain are still possible, but skies will remain cloudy. At least temperatures will turn mild and will fall back into the 60s!

Tracking Warming Trend

Spotty showers will be possible through the overnight hours and potentially into early Saturday morning. However, many areas should begin to dry out by the start of the weekend. Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Much warmer weather arrives on Sunday as temperatures jump up into the mid-80s!

Sunday Storm Risk

A warm front is going to lift over the state during the second half of the weekend. The boundary will not only bring warmer, more humid air, but also another shot at rain and storms.

Most of the thunderstorm activity will occur Sunday afternoon and evening. A couple strong to severe storms may fire up along the warm front. Main threats will include gusty winds and potentially rotating storms. Stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend.

90° Heat Next Week

The passage of the warm front will drive temperatures up in a big way next week! Indianapolis will have a shot at 90° heat by next Tuesday. The humidity will be a factor too and make it “feel-like” the lower 100s!